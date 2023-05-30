'Badly assaulted' woman found unconscious in Vancouver

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.

Vancouver police say a woman was discovered "badly assaulted" in the Downtown Eastside over the weekend.

On Sunday, May 28 around 11:15 a.m., Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers were patrolling in the DTES when they were informed about an unconscious woman near Hastings and Main, Const. Tania Visintin told V.I.A.

Police say witnesses told the officers that the woman "had been badly assaulted." She was taken to hospital following the assault and remains in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.