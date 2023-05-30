BC Ferries issues one-year ban to driver who boarded without permission

Photo: Sophie Woodrooffe. Vehicles drive off the Queen of Surrey at the Langdale ferry terminal.

BC Ferries has banned a man from travelling on board its vessels for at least a year, after he threatened staff, and drove his van “in a dangerous, high-speed, aggressive and unsafe manner.”

A 36-year-old man from Surrey was arrested for uttering threats, Sunshine Coast RCMP’s Const. Karen Whitby told Coast Reporter, and the file is still under investigation.

Sunshine Coast RCMP were called by the Langdale ferry terminal manager at 1:26 p.m. on Friday, May 26, after a male driver threatened ferry staff. Whitby said the driver of a white Ford Transit van drove in an aggressive manner and then drove on to the ferry without permission.

The driver had refused to follow the direction of BC Ferries employees that afternoon, Deborah Marshall, the company’s executive director of public affairs, told Coast Reporter.

“The safety of our employees and our customers is our top priority and we have a zero tolerance policy for abusive behaviour,” Marshall said.

The Facebook page Sunshine Coast BC Ferry Complaints, going against its namesake for the occasion, featured supportive comments for the involved BC Ferries employees after details of the incident were posted.

– With files from Bronwyn Beairsto