B.C. massage therapist asked patient about 'bondage therapy'

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Surrey massage therapist has been suspended for a week after the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia found he had sexualized a patient’s environment.

Craig Hall’s suspension came after an August 2021 complaint from a patient.

A college discipline notice said Hall admitted to asking the patient, “you’ve never had bondage therapy?” while he used a strap around the patient’s thigh to perform a hip procedure.

He also admitted he introduced the topic of massage parlours and referred to them as “rub-and-tug” establishments, told the patient that a registered massage therapist is not permitted to date their patients and used the words “hell” and “batshit nuts” while he conversed with the patient.

The notice said Hall agreed the behaviour construed professional misconduct.

In addition to the suspension, Hall also undertook not to repeat the conduct, agreed to complete extensive remedial education on professional ethics and boundaries and pay $500 toward costs of the investigation.

“An RMT must treat the patient with respect and uphold the patient’s dignity,” the notice said. “The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms of the undertaking and consent agreement will protect the public interest.”