Highway 6 open south of Slocan after vehicle fire

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 8:55 a.m.

Highway 6 has fully reopened after a vehicle fire closed the highway early this morning south of Slocan.

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m.

DriveBC reports Highway 6 is now open to single-lane, alternating traffic at the scene of a vehicle fire south of Slocan.

ORIGINAL: 7 a.m.

A vehicle fire has closed Highway 6 in the Kootenays.

DriveBC reports this morning that the highway is closed in both directions 15 kilometres south of Slocan.

A detour is in effect via Slocan River Road.

It's not known if anyone was injured in the incident.