Remains of Madison Scott found, police say

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 12:10 p.m.

A major break has been made in the long-running mystery surrounding the disappearance of a young Vanderhoof woman.

Remain identified as those of Madison (Maddy) Scott have been been found on a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof, RCMP said in a statement issued Monday.

Scott has been the subject of a missing person campaign ever since she went missing on May 28, 2011, while at Hogsback Lake, where she had been celebrating a friend’s birthday.

The latest development comes on the same day RCMP had issued a notice to remind the public of her disappearance 12 years ago.

"We can confirm that the property is associated to the discovery of Maddy who has been positively identified by BC Coroner's Service. The Scott family has been advised and they have asked for privacy at this time. Many areas of support remain in place for the family," RCMP said in a statement.

"Police are currently executing a search warrant at a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof. The area has been secured and additional resources are anticipated to be on scene for as long as may be required.

"This has been a priority investigation for the RCMP over the past 12 years. The discovery of Maddy is a significant development, however this investigation remains an active and ongoing missing person's investigation where foul play has not been ruled out."

No charges have been laid. Anyone with any information is asked to call Tipline (778) 290-5291 or (877) 543-4822

ORIGINAL 6:45 a.m.

On this day 12 years ago, a family member reported Madison Scott missing to the Vanderhoof RCMP.

Despite extensive searches since then, she has not been found.

The detachment issued a release, saying both Madison and her family deserve justice and closure.

She was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. on May 28, 2011, while at Hogsback Lake, celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Early in the investigation, police determined that it was out of character for Madison not to be in contact with her family and/or friends.

This year, Madison would be 32 years old.

Should you have any information regarding the disappearance of Madison Scott, call the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222, or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at -800-222-8477 or leave a message on their website at Solvecrime.ca.

The Scott family continues to offer a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and laying of charge(s) of individual(s) responsible for Madison’s disappearance.