BC woman Madison Scott remains missing 12 years later

Photo: Contributed

On this day 12 years ago, a family member reported Madison Scott missing to the Vanderhoof RCMP.

Despite extensive searches since then, she has not been found.

The detachment issued a release, saying both Madison and her family deserve justice and closure.

She was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. on May 28, 2011, while at Hogsback Lake, celebrating a friend’s birthday.

Early in the investigation, police determined that it was out of character for Madison not to be in contact with her family and/or friends.

This year, Madison would be 32 years old.

Should you have any information regarding the disappearance of Madison Scott, call the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222, or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at -800-222-8477 or leave a message on their website at Solvecrime.ca.

The Scott family continues to offer a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and laying of charge(s) of individual(s) responsible for Madison’s disappearance.