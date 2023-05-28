Man dead after suspected targeted shooting at South Vancouver event hall

Photo: Brendan Kergin / Vancouver Is Awesome. The Vancouver Police Department is investigating South Vancouver homicide.

Vancouver police believe a fatal shooting in South Vancouver this weekend was targeted.

One man is dead after being shot outside a South Vancouver banquet hall near the southern end of Fraser Street, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

Emergency responders were called around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, when reports came in that a 28-year-old man had been shot.

"Patrol officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries," states a VPD spokesperson in a media release.

The investigation is ongoing they add. Police don't say in the release whether any suspects have been identified or if anyone has been arrested.

They do say that investigators believe it to be a targeted shooting as part of the ongoing gang conflict in Metro Vancouver.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the VPD's homicide unit at 1-604-717-2500.