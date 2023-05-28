Environment Canada issues storm watch for Kootenay region Sunday

Photo: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the Kootenay region.

Sunday morning, the weather agency issued the watch, which extends across the West Kootenay, Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake and Kootenay Lake regions.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada says.

“These thunderstorms will be slow moving which can result in heavy rainfall.”

The storm watch comes a day after a similar advisory was issued for the Central Okanagan on Saturday, although that storm largely stayed east of Kelowna throughout the day.

Conditions are expected to remain sunny and warm in Kelowna Sunday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers later in the afternoon.