Highway 1 reopened after Sunday morning crash

Photo: DriveBC Sunday morning's crash east of Revelstoke.

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.

The crash on Highway 1 through Rogers Pass has been cleared, and traffic is flowing smoothly through the area once again.

ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

A crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass Sunday morning.

DriveBC posted the highway is closed in both directions as of 8:30 a.m., about 60 kilometres east of Revelstoke near the Mount Sir Donald Campground.

The nature of the crash is not known at this time, but DriveBC says an assessment is currently underway.

It's not clear how long the highway will be closed for.