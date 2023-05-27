Man and woman charged in shooting death of Abbotsford, B.C., man last year

Photo: The Canadian Press

British Columbia's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says two people have been charged in the killing of an Abbotsford man last year.

A statement from police says a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested Friday and charged in the death of 41-year-old Chad Colivas.

The man has been charged with second degree murder, while the woman has been charged with manslaughter in the March 2022 shooting death.

Police say the incident is not believed to be linked to gang conflict in the region.

They said at the time of the homicide that Abbotsford police had responded to a report of a man who was shot in the lower level of a family home.

Police released no further details, saying the matter is now before the courts.