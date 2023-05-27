Thunderstorm watch put in place for Thompson-Okanagan region

Photo: Environment Canada A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Thompson-Okanagan region on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Thompson-Okanagan region.

According to the weather agency, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

“The primary hazard will be slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain nearing 15 to 20 mm per hour,” said a statement from Environment Canada.

The watch was put in place at 9 a.m. on Saturday for the South Thompson, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Boundary and Central Okanagan regions. This includes the cities of Merritt, Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton.