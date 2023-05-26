Multiple roads in Surrey re-open following fatal collision

Photo: Castanet File photo

Surrey RCMP said that the roads in the area of Highway 17 and Old Yale Road have been re-opened, following a fatal collision early Friday afternoon.

According to police, they responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area at 12:26 p.m. The collision involved two vehicles and multiple occupants.

Despite the efforts of first responders, RCMP said one person succumbed to their injuries, and two people were transported to hospital.

The investigation has been handed over to the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (ICARS), who are working to determine all factors that led to this fatal collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police, or who may have dash camera footage is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.