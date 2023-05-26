Second incident of big illegal dump in Burnaby this month

Photo:.Peter Chiu

It took a man just 105 seconds to dump more than 20 garbage bags from the back of a trailer onto the road at 1635 MacDonald Ave. in Burnaby on May 23.

Workers found the bags the next morning.

Warehouse manager Peter Chiu said they discovered about 25 bags that looked like they were full of insulation material.

“We didn’t want to touch it because we didn’t know what was inside,” Chiu said.

They called city staff, who arranged for the waste to be disposed properly and to clean the area.

Security footage from the scene shows a man hop out of a black GMC truck and toss garbage bags from an attached trailer.

The truck and trailer appear similar to a dumping incident on May 14 at 3456 Gardner Court in Burnaby.

City public affairs officer Cole Wagner said the city is working to confirm whether the materials left on MacDonald are hazardous, as insulation can contain asbestos if it is from an older building.

Illegal dumping is any waste, like large appliances, couches, trash and other banned or illegal products, intentionally dumped on public or private property, according to the city.

To report illegal dumping, you can call the city’s solid waste and recycling division at 604-294-7972 or download the collection app to report a problem.