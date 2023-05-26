Assault charges laid against B.C. RCMP officer

Photo: Cindy Goodman. Provincial Court Of British Columbia in North Vancouver.

Assault charges have been approved against a Langley RCMP officer as a result of the officer’s interactions with two suspects following their arrests on July 1, 2020, and on Aug. 17, 2020, the BC Prosecution Service said May 26.

Two informations, each charging Staff Sgt. Damian Volk with assault, were sworn as North Vancouver provincial court files.

“The charges were assessed and approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer,” the service said.

Volk is due to appear in North Vancouver provincial court on June 23.

Charge assessment guidelines used by Crown prosecutors in reviewing all cases are set out in the BC Prosecution Service Crown Counsel Policy Manual.

Service guidelines for assessing allegations against police officers are also established in policy.