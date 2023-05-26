Metro Vancouver flasher arrested again, jailed

Photo: VPD

A man who pleaded guilty in February to four charges of indecent exposures across the Lower Mainland was back in jail May 22 after an alleged probation breach at UBC.

Christopher Kumar Ram, 36, was initially charged with seven counts of committing an indecent act in a public place.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to four of those charges as well as two charges of breaching court orders relating to release conditions, court documents said.

Ram pleaded guilty to:

exposing himself in a UBC women’s washroom on April 21, 2022;

masturbating in front of others in Vancouver’s Foster Park on April 17, 2022;

committing an indecent act at Langara College on March 27, 2022; and,

masturbating on a SkyTrain in Surrey on Oct. 19, 2021.

Among court order prohibitions were that he not go to colleges, universities or schools without court permission, court heard. Ram also can't go to public parks, gyms or pools without written permission from his probation officer.

However, court documents allege, Ram went to the University Endowment Lands May 21 in breach of that order.

Ram was due before Vancouver provincial court Judge James Sutherland May 25 but was deemed unfit to attend.

He returns to court May 29.

Ram had also pleaded guilty to breaching an undertaking and breaching a court order. In the first instance, he attended a community centre; in the second, he cut off an electronic monitoring bracelet while at an addiction recovery centre.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to time already served.

He was also sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to take counselling as directed by his probation officer.

Crown prosecutor Joseph Zondervan characterized the Langara and UBC offences as predatory.

Ram has a previous record of a Quebec drug conviction for which he served nine years and a B.C. assault-with-a-weapon conviction for which he served 171 days.

Provincial court Judge Laura Bakan noted Ram’s mental health issues, including drug addiction where he used crystal methamphetamine. She gave Ram a 12-month sentence — which, with time served credited at 11 months, means a further 30 days in custody.

The rest of the charges were stayed.