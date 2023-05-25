Richmond yo-yo kid crowned national champion

A local professional yo-yo player recently became the 2023 Canadian National Champion.

R.C. Palmer secondary’s Terrance Wang came first in both 1A and Open (4A) divisions in the Canadian National Return Top Championship held in Toronto on Sunday, May 21.

According to the Canadian National Yo-yo Association, the Grade 11 student was the first to accomplish the feat in more than a decade, with his predecessor Alexis JV completing the sweep back in 2012.

“I feel extremely happy on winning,” said Wang.

“Taking the win in both the 1A and Open division at the Canadian National Yo-yo Contest has been a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve.”

He added that his favourite part of the weekend was getting to meet other yo-yo enthusiasts in Toronto.

Outside of competitions, Wang can often be seen performing at local events, including the Steveston Salmon Festival and the Richmond Night Market.