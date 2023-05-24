214384
Guns, stolen side-by-side abandoned near bike path in Kootenays

Police are investigating after a cache of firearms were found inside an abandoned side-by-side ATV in the Kootenays.

RCMP say they were called on May 11 at 2:33 p.m. to a report of an abandoned side-by-side off-road vehicle and firearm located in a wooded area near a well-known bike path in Warfield, just west of Trail, B.C.

“Officers attended the described location and recovered the vehicle, a shotgun, a submachine gun, ammunition, and other firearms related items,” said a police news release.

Officers learned the off-road vehicle was stolen from an area near Slocan.

Forensic investigators are looking into the seized weapons and the matter is still under investigation.

