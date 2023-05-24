Three people facing drug trafficking charges following November 2020 raids

Photo: CFSEU-BC Blue fentanyl found during the November 2020 raids.

Drug trafficking charges have been laid against three people in the Lower Mainland, stemming from three-year-old investigation.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Karina Marie Graham, 27-year-old Leo Minh Trung Thach, and 40-year-old Aaron Trung Thanh Nguyen are all facing drug charges, after officers raided homes in Burnaby, Abbotsford and Vancouver back in November 2020.

The investigation began in May 2020, after police received information about alleged drug trafficking by several people in the Lower Mainland.

During the police raids, officers found about four kilograms of fentanyl, smaller amounts of heroin, fentanyl mixed with other drugs, carfentanil, ketamine, methamphetamine, and MDMA, and about $24,000 in cash.

Last week, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada formally laid charges against the three accused.

Graham is facing three charges of trafficking and one charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking, Thach is facing four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, while Nguyen faces one count of trafficking and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All three have since been released on court-ordered conditions and are scheduled to appear in Vancouver court next month.

“The collaborative work by CFSEU-BC and partner agencies is key when combatting criminal activity associated to organized crime,” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, of the CFSEU-BC.

“We remain committed to holding accountable drug traffickers who prey on the most vulnerable citizens in our communities by trafficking in potentially deadly fentanyl and other substances.”