BC Transit to offer GradPASS program in June

BC Transit and local government are once again offering the GradPASS program for graduating high school students.

Schools in more than 70 communities across British Columbia take part in the program that allows Grade 12 students to ride the bus for free, any two days during the month of June.

The GradPASS program aims to help students consider all transportation options when planning a safe ride home at graduation time.

To use a GradPASS, students simply scratch off their two chosen travel days, which do not have to be consecutive. When boarding the bus, they present the card along with a valid student ID to the driver.

GradPASS cards will be handed out to students by participating schools in late May.

The program was first introduced in Vancouver in 1988 to encourage safe transportation options during graduation season Grade 12 students.

