Thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.'s Boundary region

Photo: Environment Canada Area under a thunderstorm watch.

The Boundary region is under a thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada issued the notice Wednesday morning, alerting residents in the Rock Creek and Grand Forks area that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

“The primary threat is for heavy downpours where precipitation rates can reach 15 mm per hour,” said Environment Canada.

“Hail is also possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.