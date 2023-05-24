School bus tips over in Pender Harbour – everyone OK

Photo: Submitted

A school bus tipped over into the ditch along Highway 101 on the Sunshine Coast Wednesday, with one student on board.

The bus was the lone vehicle involved in the incident.

Police were dispatched to the scene near Madeira Park at 8:37 a.m.

"Initial report is that there was one child passenger who was picked up by their guardian. School bus driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries," RCMP said in a release. "The highway will have traffic disruptions as specialized equipment will be needed to right the bus and remove it from the roadway."

School District 46 said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to report that an unfortunate accident involving a school bus in Pender Harbour occurred this morning. One bus driver and one student were on board. Both are receiving medical attention. The families involved have been notified."