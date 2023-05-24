SuperDogs, drag stars, and Summer Night Concerts: PNE announces 2023 slate

Photo: PNE

Summer is fast approaching, and while it may have yet to begin, you can start planning for fun as Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition has revealed its full slate of 2023 programming.

Taking place Aug. 19 to Sept. 4, B.C.'s longest-running and largest ticketed event is packing in the family-friendly entertainment this year.

“The PNE Fair is thrilled to be back in full operation with an extensive entertainment offering. There is truly something unique for people of all ages,” says CEO Shelley Frost. “We have an array of great new entertainment and attractions and can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have in store this summer.”

The 2023 Fair at the PNE is loaded with things to see, do, and taste, from the always-thrilling and over-the-top food options to a star-studded lineup of Summer Night Concerts.

This year, the PNE has teamed up with Just For Laughs to host a series of live comedy performances; details about the performers will be announced in June.

Also new for 2023 is an immersive Monet experience, which will transport fair-goers right into the life and artwork of the famous French impressionist.

More new additions: Best of the West Archery Championships, Remix Inferno – A Pyro Music Spectacular, and a one-time special event featuring Vancouver's own School of Rock guitarists.

Food fans, take note: The Taste Showcase is in an indoor venue featuring an expanded Safeway Cooking Stage which offers demonstrations from local culinary talent and daily programming, as well as a culinary market selling specialty food goods and kitchen accessories

There will, of course, be lots of live animals, from the farm creatures you can meet to the enduringly popular SuperDogs, and there will be a new screened show called Animal Antics when you need to grab a snack and a seat.

The Knights of Valour are back, as are Dueling Pianos. Watch The Flying Fools High Dive Show, take the kids to Blue's Dance Party, or enjoy "For The Love Of Drag," a tribute to some true icons. Don't forget the dinosaurs or the Super Action Academy! live show, or the PNE Prize Home.

The Fair's full programming details are available on the PNE website.

PNE Fair tickets must be purchased for a specific date and will only be available at the gates if online tickets have not sold out. The PNE recommends that all guests purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. Gate admission (no rides) range from $7 to $25 depending on age and time of purchase. Playland ride coupons are $2 or you can purchase passes for $32-55. Note, there are a number of ways to save on your Fair admission.

The Fair at the PNE is open Aug. 19 to Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (closed Aug. 21 and 28).

2023 Summer Night Concert Series: