One dead in crash on Hwy 1 near Rogers Pass

A 44-year-old Golden resident is dead after the Jeep they were driving crossed the centre line of Highway 1 and hit an oncoming pickup Tuesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened just after noon, 20 kilometres east of the Rogers Pass Visitor’s Centre and closed the highway for several hours.

Golden-Field RCMP say their initial investigation has determined “the driver and single occupant of the Jeep …failed to navigate a right-hand bend,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.

The jeep then “collided with an oncoming westbound pickup.”

The mother of the man driving that westbound truck told Castanet in an email: “I thank the good lord my son had no injuries.”

“My son was driving with a trailer from Alberta to Kelowna,” says Lynne Harding.

He avoided a head-on collision, but the back end of his truck “was hit so hard, my son’s tire was ripped off,” Harding says.

RCMP and BC Highway Patrol responded to the incident as well as a member of the BC Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and BC Emergency Health Services.

RCMP continue their investigation.