One arrested in Chilliwack after RCMP respond to shots fired

Photo: The Canadian Press

One man has been arrested as RCMP in Chilliwack release details about what they called a "high-risk police incident" that prompted an order for some residents to shelter in place for several hours.

An RCMP statement Monday night warned of the "high-risk" response at a property in the Fraser Valley city, followed by a Twitter post advising that shots had been fired from the property and those sheltering in nearby homes should "stay away from external walls."

A suspect was taken into custody just after midnight and no one was hurt, although the police statement says a home on the property was damaged by fire before the arrest.

Sgt. Krista Vrolyk says officers were called Monday afternoon to a distraught 29-year-old man who was reported to have access to several firearms.

She says an emergency response team also attended and the suspect was contained in the home, but is alleged to have fired shots at officers just before 8 p.m., leading to the public warning.

Vrolyk says it took several hours to negotiate a peaceful end to the situation and no further information will be provided while the case remains under investigation.