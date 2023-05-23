Trans-Canada Highway reopened between Revelstoke and Golden

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 4:35 p.m.

DriveBC reports the highway has now reopened.

Drivers should expect significant delays while the traffic backlog clears.

Castanet has requested more information about incident from RCMP.

ORIGINAL 1:55 p.m.

A crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden.

DriveBC reports the entire 142-kilometre stretch between the two B.C. communities is closed.

The nature of the incident is not yet known, or if any injuries are involved.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

