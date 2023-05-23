Police in Chilliwack cancel shelter-in-place alert for residents

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police in Chilliwack say a call to shelter in place has been cancelled and an "active, ongoing, high-risk police incident" that began Monday night has been resolved.

However, few other details are being shared at this time, pending a further news release.

According to the initial statement from Chilliwack RCMP, which was issued just after 8 p.m. local time, the incident occurred in the 46000 block of Knight Road, near Melville, Queens and Downes.

A short time later, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP detachment noted on Twitter that the situation involved shots fired and that people sheltering should stay away from external walls.

Police say residents in the area can once again leave their homes.

They are also thanking all residents for their patience and cooperation.