12-year-old girl from Surrey found after being reported missing May 17

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

The Surrey RCMP says a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found.

Police say she was located, safe, in Vancouver. No other details were released.

ORIGINAL 12:50 p.m.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Akila Geng was last seen at 4 a.m. on May 15 in the 9100 Block of 136A Street in Surrey and has not been heard from since.

Police say it is unusual for Geng not to be in contact and RCMP and Geng's family are concerned for her health and well-being.

She is described as a black female, five feet one inch, approximately 111 pounds with dark brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, red shirt, red shorts and white and blue shoes.

An updated photo and new information were released Monday.

Police say they have received numerous tips from the public, and based on third party sightings, she is believed to be in the Vancouver area in the company of others, including another youth.

Each tip is being followed up on as investigators seek to confirm her well-being first hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2023-78276, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.