Lightning strikes bring several spot fires across Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Spot fire in Okanagan Mountain Park.

Several fires were sparked over the weekend after lightning rolled through the Thompson-Okanagan.

A spot fire in Okanagan Mountain Park is under control after being discovered Saturday evening.

It's located near Good Creek and is believed to be lightning caused.

Southeast of Beaverdell a fire discovered Sunday has burned three hectares near Oulette Creek.

It is being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service and is not likely to spread under current conditions. It's also believed to be lightning caused.

Northeast of Cherryville, a spot fire discovered Saturday near Currie Creek is also held.

The largest fire in the region is in the Hunters Range area, north of Mabel Lake.

The Mount Griffin fire has burned 12 hectares since its discovery on May 5, but is now considered under control.

It's suspected to be human caused.

West of that fire, southeast of Malakwa, a lightning strike spot fire discovered Saturday near Griffon Ridge is also under control.

West of Sun Peaks, a spot fire discovered Friday, east of Louis Creek, has been brought under control. It's believed to be human caused.

South of Barnhartvale, a lightning strike spot fire near Campbell Creek is also under control.

Meanwhile, after reports of smoke near Armstrong Friday, a spot fire was located near the section of the Grey Canal Trail east of Swan Lake.

It's believed to be human caused, but was brought under control.