West Vancouver man dies trying to rescue his dog from Cypress Creek

Photo: District of West Vancouver The incident happened north of the Cypress Falls Park playground in West Vancouver, police said.

A West Vancouver resident is dead after trying to save his dog, after it fell into the waters of Cypress Creek.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday night, West Vancouver Police and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue were called to Cypress Falls Park.

The man, in his 40s, and his wife were walking their dog north of the Cypress Falls Park playground area when it was swept away after entering the water, police said. In an attempt to retrieve the dog, the man was also swept away.

West Vancouver Fire and Rescue worked with North Shore Rescue to locate the man into the evening, but were unsuccessful.

At around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, WVFR recovered the man’s body from the creek. The dog was also found deceased.

Out of respect for privacy of the man’s family, police said they will not be releasing his name.

“This was not the outcome we had all hoped for and it is an enormous tragedy for the family of the victim and our community,” said Sgt. Mark McLean. “Our hearts go out to them.”

Victim services have been offered to the family and they are being supported at this time, police said.

McLean said the incident happened in a whirlpool area of the creek, where the water can appear relatively calm but can be moving with more force than it might appear.