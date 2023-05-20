Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Rodney Saigeon - file photo Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of B.C.'s Southern Interior on Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the B.C. Interior.

The alert was issued on Saturday morning, and is in place for the South Thompson, Nicola, Shuswap, Similkameen, Central Okanagan, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, Arrow Lakes and Boundary regions.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” said a statement from the weather service.

Real-time radar data from Environment Canada shows a storm cell east of Kelowna near Big White, although i appears to be moving north, away from Kelowna.

Another storm cell appears to have developed southwest of Vernon and rain is currently falling over the city.

Environment Canada noted heavy downpours can cause flash floods and pooling water on the roads.