Winds fuel spread of Milligan Lake fire west of Vanderhoof

Photo: BC Wildfire Sevice. The Milligan Lake fire.

One unit crew is working the now out-of-control Milligan Lake Fire west of Vanderhoof and another crew is expected to arrive Saturday.

The change in status on the 70-hectare blaze is a result of increased fire behaviour due to continued hot, dry conditions and local winds that exceeded expected maximum speeds. This created fire behaviour outside of existing containment lines, causing a small excursion in an easterly direction.

Air tankers worked the fire through Friday evening before dark. Additional air support has been assigned and heavy equipment will be working to establish new containment lines and strengthen the existing ones.

BC Wildfire Service will conduct a more complete assessment of the current wildfire situation and provide a further update Saturday afternoon.