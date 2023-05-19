Celebrity sightings: Michael Bublé spotted in Burnaby

Photo: Posh Pantry Instagram/ @poshpantrybby. Canadian singer Michael BublÃ© was spotted in Burnaby on Thursday, May 18.

Burnaby’s favourite celebrity, Michael Bublé, was spotted again in his hometown.

Earlier yesterday, the superstar singer was seen at the much-loved local Hastings kitchen, Posh Pantry, cooking up some dishes.

The boutique kitchen shop in Hastings took to Instagram and Facebook to share a photo of Bublé and kin, calling it a “fun night cooking with the Bublé family.”





Bublé, who is from Burnaby, is often spotted in and around his hometown and in Vancouver, interacting with the fans and visiting local businesses.

Posh Pantry is located in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood at 4548 Hastings St. and is known for its gourmet foods, kitchen gadgets, gift baskets and cooking classes for kids and adults.