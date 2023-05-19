Canadian and New Zealand authorities make major meth bust

Photo: CBSA On Thursday (May 18) CBSA officials announced the findings of a major drug bust.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced a major drug seizure in a joint operation with New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service.

In a news release on Thursday, the CBSA announced the seizure of 140 kg of methamphetamine at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility.

The shipment was identified based on intelligence provided by the New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service.

According to the news release, on March 30, CBSA officers conducted an examination of a container that was bound for export and believed to be destined for New Zealand. With the assistance of the Metro Vancouver District Detector Dog Service, officers discovered a white, crystal-like substance in the machine, which was tested and returned positive for methamphetamine.

Multiple CBSA units, including teams in the Metro Vancouver District, Metro Vancouver District Marine Commercial Operations and Pacific Region Intelligence Section, collaborated with New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service on this successful interception.

The investigation has now been turned over to the RCMP.

No charges have been announced as of yet.

“I am proud of the dedication and hard work demonstrated by our officers in partnership with the New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs Service,” said Nina Patel, CBSA regional director general for the Pacific Region. “This seizure is an excellent example of how the CBSA collaborates with international law enforcement agencies to disrupt criminal activity at our borders.”