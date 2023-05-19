Bestiality in front of children charges laid in Vancouver case

Photo: Vancouver Provincial Court. The charge information was sworn April 25.

A B.C. man has been charged with engaging in acts of bestiality in front of two children under the age of 14.

The alleged events are said to have happened between Aug. 13, 1997 and Aug. 13, 1999 in Vancouver.

It's further alleged the man, 78, committed similar acts from April 21, 1998 to April 21, 2002 in the presence of another person under 14 years. It's also alleged that the man, between Aug. 13, 1997 and Aug. 13, 2002, sexually assaulted the same young person.

A 68-year-old woman of the same last name is alleged to have sexually assaulted another person under 14 from Oct. 4, 1998 to Sept. 7, 1999. Further, she is alleged to have invited, counsel or incited that person to touch the man for a sexual purpose in that same time period.

The cases are proceeding by indictment, meaning the alleged offences are considered serious.

The Criminal Code of Canada defines bestiality as “any contact, for a sexual purpose, with an animal.”

The code further says, anyone who commits bestiality in the presence of a person under the age of 16 years, or who incites a person under the age of 16 years to commit bestiality, is guilty of an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than 14 years.

The pair made their first appearance in Vancouver provincial court May 18.

A publication ban prohibits publication of any information that could identify a complainant or witness in the case.

Glacier Media has chosen not to name the accused as it is unknown if they will be a witness in the case.