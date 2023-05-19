B.C. doctor who campaigned against COVID-19 vaccine sues court for $33M

Photo: Rob Kruyt, BIV. B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

A former family doctor facing discipline for allegedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation is suing B.C. Supreme Court alleging his children are victims of experimental medical treatments.

Daniel Yoshio Nagase filed the notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court May 12, naming the court and Master Grant Taylor as defendants.

Nagase claims his son and daughter were given experimental treatment on Taylor’s order Nov. 10, 2021.

The Vancouver doctor further claimed the order prevented him from protecting his children and has subjected them to “future consequences untold and not yet realized of myocarditis, thrombosis, cancer and sterility.”

The claim does not say what the treatment was or what it was for.

Nagase claimed the legal basis for the suit is right of parental protection of children by blood and right of restitution.

In a claim form box asking what the claim involves, the ‘Maritime law’ box has been checked.

In a regulatory case, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia has yet to schedule a hearing for Nagase after issuing him a citation around COVID-19 issues.

That Sept. 29, 2022 citation alleged that Nagase on or about Dec. 9, 2021, while a registrant, contravened standards imposed under B.C.’s Health Professions Act, including but not limited to the Canadian Medical Association’s Code of Ethics and Professionalism, by making public addresses regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The citation alleged he made misleading, incorrect, or inflammatory statements about vaccinations, treatments, and measures for COVID-19.

Among the alleged statements were that Nagase:

publicly expressed that Ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19;

publicly expressed that the COVID-19 vaccinations are dangerous, or making otherwise misleading, incorrect, or inflammatory statements; and,

made at least some of these public statements while appearing in front of effigies of political figures who were hung from nooses.

The college website said the Dalhousie University-educated doctor has resigned his college registration.

Nagase is suing for $33.3 million.

None of the allegations have been proven in court or at a college disciplinary hearing.

