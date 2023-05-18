Vancouver developer transfers former village site to Nanaimo First Nation

Photo: Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Mike Wyse and Georgia Desjardins of Seacliff Properties sign the land transfer.

Lands lost in the 1800s — including an ancient village site — were restored to Snuneymuxw First Nation Thursday when a Vancouver-based developer signed over 102 acres of its property south of Nanaimo.

The partnership between the nation and developer is a step on the road to reconciliation and will help the nation fulfill its economic potential, Chief Mike Wyse said at a signing ceremony.

The kwula’xw village was unlawfully taken from Snuneymuxw families more than 160 years ago, he said, adding rebuilding the nation’s land base — as set out in the Snuneymuxw treaty of 1854 — honours promises made at the time.

“Today we celebrate the rebuilding of our land base to our territory, strengthening our people’s spiritual, cultural, social and economic connection to the Snuneymuxw village sites that are being returned to us,” the chief said.

Asked its plans for the land, the nation said it would “take a moment to celebrate” before beginning to review options to restore the village for cultural and community uses.

Wyse said the band council is prioritizing returning people to its lands, which means “ensuring we have land, affordable housing and infrastructure that meets the needs of our growing nation.”

When the development site is rezoned, another 25 acres will be transferred to the nation, with an option to buy an additional 150 acres, said Georgia Desjardins, Seacliff director of development.

The nation said Thursday’s transfer marks the first phase, which “opens doors to additional lands being returned to Snuneymuxw, adding to the depth of reconciliation this project supports.”

Seacliff Properties and Snuneymuxw began discussing the land transfer four years ago.

Nanaimo city council approved Seacliff’s master plan for the 720-acre Sandstone site last year. A 20-year build-out is anticipated, reflecting $2 billion in investment, Desjardins said.

Sandstone would created a planned community with new housing and extensive economic and business growth, which is desperately needed in the region, she said.

More than 2,000 homes in a mix of housing types, including townhomes and single-family homes , are anticipated in three neighbourhoods. The plan envisions 175,000 square feet of commercial space and more than three million square feet of industrial space.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog praised the land transfer, saying council is committed to advancing truth and reconciliation.

“By all of us working together, we can create a vision and a road map for our city’s future that brings benefits to our entire region.”