Police make significant drug bust in Slocan Valley

Photo: Colin Dacre

Sometimes they make it easy for the police.

The Slocan Lake RCMP says officers on their way to the disturbance call at 4 a.m. on May 17 came across a vehicle in the ditch near Silverton.

A man and woman were inside the vehicle, asleep, and a check on their wellbeing by the officer discovered evidence indicating recent drug activity, according to a news release.

The officer then developed suspicion of drug trafficking and the pair were arrested.

Significant amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, as well as items believed to be stolen property, were found.

"This seizure is particularly notable for the Slocan Valley," said Cpl. Thomas Gill, detachment commander. "The quantity of drugs recovered is enough to supply every citizen in our community with a dose of these highly toxic and dangerous substances."

There are about 5,000 residents in the Slocan Valley, located in the West Kootenay, consisting of several small communities. Silverton, the closest community to where the bust took place, has 195 residents.

Police say the two were released without charges pending further investigation. The vehicle was seized and will be referred to the Civil Forfeiture Office as proceeds of crime.