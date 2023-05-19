BC paramedic urges long weekend caution as incidents expected to spike

Photo: Staff

BC Emergency Health Services is bracing for a busy long weekend and urging caution on the highways.

Paramedics across B.C. are typically called out to as many as 60 calls a day over long weekends, the agency says.

The Victoria Day long weekend is the unofficial start to road trip season.

And paramedic Brian Twaites says they see a correlation between motor vehicle deaths and summer travel.

Coroners reports point to July, August and September as the most deadly on B.C. highways, says Twaites.

Statistics from 2017 show 540 people were injured in 2,300 crashes in B.C.

Of those, 69 people were injured in 350 crashes throughout the Southern Interior.

“And you know, quite often these incidents are unfortunately caused by distracted driving, or, you know, people driving too fast,” says Twiates.

“Unfortunately, we have alcohol issues as well on the road still. So there's lots of causes for these that can be avoidable.”

With serious crashes already this week, it seems that the long weekend incident spike has already started, he said Thursday.

BCEHS urges drivers to slow down and stay focused. Avoid driving under the influence, looking at phones while driving, or getting behind the wheel when tired.

Twaites recommends people prepare for anything, even in warm weather.

He suggests having a first aid kit, bottled water and non-perishable, high-energy foods in the car in case you break down or get stuck in traffic.

He encourages people to charge or fuel their car, and check their tires before leaving on a long trip.

Drivers should be prepared and make reservations for things like ferries and leave plenty of time for their trip, anticipating busier roads.

Twaites has been a paramedic for over 36 years and says something to consider is how first responders can get through traffic.

If you find yourself stopped for a prolonged period on a divided highway, he suggests pulling over to either side. Creating a centre lane for paramedics and first responders to get through “if we need to get to somebody to help them.”