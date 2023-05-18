Port McNeill landmark burl burns

Photo: Port McNeill Fire Rescue Firefighters battling burl fire.

Port McNeill’s pride and joy — the world’s largest preserved tree burl — burned through the night, keeping firefighters on the scene until Thursday morning.

The Ronning Burl caught fire Wednesday evening on the Port McNeill waterfront just after 11 p.m. Police are deeming the fire suspicious.

While it’s still early in the investigation, the fire appears to have been deliberately set to destroy the town’s prized point of interest, Sgt. Curtis Davis, detachment commander for the Port McNeill RCMP, said in a statement.

Two individuals were seen on nearby CCTV carrying what appeared to be a yellow jerry can near the burl. Police have released images of the two and are asking anyone with information to contact Port McNeill RCMP at 250-956-4441.

By Thursday morning, the community-built platform surrounding the burl had been destroyed. The burl was still smouldering and firefighters were still tackling hot spots and spraying water on it as of 9 a.m. Thursday, according to witnesses and photographs of the scene.

“People are really, really, disappointed,” said former Port McNeil mayor Gaby Wikstrom.

Discovered in 2005 by Western Forest Product loggers, the Ronning Burl was cut from a 525-year old Sitka spruce located near Holberg and relocated 70 kilometres away to the Port McNeill waterfront, according to the Guinness World Records.

The burl is six metres in diameter and weighs an estimated 30 tonnes.

Wikstrom was the town’s Chamber of Commerce president at the time the burl was discovered and helped organize the burl’s relocation to the Port McNeill waterfront.

At the time, residents weren’t happy with the chosen location, Wikstrom said. “But the reason it is where it is is because we would had to actually remove power lines if it was put in a more prominent position in town.”

The area is also home to another giant burl. The previous title-holder before the Ronning Burl, a 20-tonne burl discovered in 1976, is on display just a few minutes from Port McNeill at the intersection of 1921 SW Main Road and Highway 19