Unregulated drugs continue to take BC lives

Photo: Shutterstock

The devastating impact of unregulated drugs continues to plague communities across British Columbia, as preliminary data from the BC Coroners Service reveals that 206 lives were lost in April 2023 alone.

These tragic deaths add to a grim tally of 814 fatalities recorded in the first four months of the year.

The illicit drug market remains highly unstable, posing significant challenges for individuals striving to use drugs safely and hampering life-saving responses. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, was detected in approximately 80% of the deaths, often in combination with other substances.

As well, benzodiazepines, a class of sedatives, showed an increase in presence according to the April 2023 report, primarily due to improved testing by the Provincial Toxicology Centre.

Lisa Lapointe, the chief coroner, emphasized that illicit fentanyl remains the leading and deadliest contributor to British Columbia's public health emergency caused by drug toxicity.

"Cocaine, methamphetamines and/or benzodiazapines are also often present. This drug poisoning crisis is the direct result of an unregulated drug market. Members of our communities are dying because non-prescribed, non-pharmaceutical fentanyl is poisoning them on an unprecedented scale," stated Lisa Lapointe.

Jennifer Charlesworth, B.C.'s representative for children and youth, stated that there is no evidence indicating that diverted safer supply has played a role in the drug-related injuries and deaths of young people reported to her office.

"Based on the reports of critical injuries and deaths that my office reviews every month, we have not seen any indication that youth are using from diverted supply," said Charlesworth.

"The injuries and deaths reported to us are as a result of youth accessing the illicit supply and they are typically using an array of substances. Through our advocacy work and in-depth reviews, young people are advising us that they are accessing an illicit supply in order to cope with the trauma that they are dealing with in their lives."

April 2023 marked the 31st consecutive month with a death toll surpassing 150 due to unregulated drugs in BC, and the 13th month recording over 200 deaths.

The total number of deaths in April translates to an average of approximately 6.9 lives lost every day. The fatality rates remain alarmingly high throughout the province, with Vancouver Coastal, Island, and Northern health authorities reporting record rates of death in the first quarter of the year.

The overall death rate in British Columbia by the end of April stood at 45.2 per 100,000 residents.

Over the course of the past seven years since the public health emergency was declared in April 2016, at least 12,046 British Columbians have succumbed to the dangers of toxic and unregulated drugs.

Lapointe emphasizes the importance of relying on science, reliable data, and credible reporting when addressing an emergency that has claimed the lives of numerous family members, friends, and neighbours.

"We mustn't lose sight of the fact that the root of this crisis was the arrival of illicit fentanyl in B.C. in 2013, and that it has been driven by illicit fentanyl ever since. Safer-supply prescribing and the decriminalization of small amounts of some drugs for personal use are recent health-centred approaches to a complex health challenge," added Lapointe.

"Anonymous allegations and second-hand anecdotes suggesting that these new initiatives are somehow responsible for the crisis our province has been experiencing since early 2016 are not only harmful, they are simply wrong."

In 2023, 77 per cent of those dying were men.