Roads blocked, ERT responds after violent confrontation in Williams Lake

Several roads were blocked off to the public in Williams Lake Wednesday evening.

The RCMP issued a news release advising that they were on the scene of a ‘violent altercation’ that took place shortly before 5:00 p.m. on May 17.

The public was asked to stay away from 2nd Avenue, Pine Street, Mackenzie Avenue and Boundary Road. Access to the roads was blocked to all traffic.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, numerous support services, including the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS) have been called to the scene,” said the RCMP news release.

