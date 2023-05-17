B.C. woman thought she'd won $1,000 in the lotto. Turns out it was $1 million

Photo: BCLC. Mission resident Kalyn Davies thought she scored $1,000 but had actually won one million dollars in the Lotto 6/49 draw on April 29.

A B.C. woman says she started shaking and pacing after realizing her $1,000 lottery win was actually one million dollars.

Kalyn Davies from Mission brought out her wallet to pay a bill when she saw the Lotto 6/49 tickets she'd left in there for two weeks.

“When I scanned the ticket, I initially thought it was a $1,000 prize," she recalls. "I was about to text a screenshot of it to my husband when I noticed all the commas.”

Davies scored $1,000,000 in the April 29 draw.

After discovering her win, she called her husband who was at work. “I told him it was urgent. He had to call me back and didn’t believe me right away!” she says.

Davies plans to put the winnings towards paying off her mortgage as well as a family vacation to Disneyland.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Esso on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.