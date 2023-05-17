B.C. municipal employee dies on the job after being hit by vehicle

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST The vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Bowker Creek Park near Monterey Avenue.

A municipal worker on Vancouver Island has died on the job after being hit by a vehicle.

Police in Oak Bay, a suburban community outside Victoria, confirm the man employed by the district was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday morning.

They say the driver of the vehicle involved was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released few details about the incident, but say it occurred in the 1700-block of Monterey Avenue, near the Oak Bay fire and police department headquarters.

Police say the employee was working in the area when the crash occurred.

The District of Oak Bay says in a statement it is devastated to share the news of the loss of one of its employees in a motor vehicle crash while on duty.