Suspect sought for $500K in property damage at Port Coquitlam dealerships

Photo: RCMP A female suspect is sought by RCMP in connection to several "keying" incidents at a Port Coquitlam dealership between January and April 2023, causing $500,000 in property damage.

A woman was caught on surveillance footage damaging hundreds of vehicles at a pair of Port Coquitlam dealerships earlier this year.

The price tag: more than $500,000.

And even upwards of $600,000, Journey Approved dealership spokesperson Jeff Kornatowsky told the Tri-City News, who noted the damage was done during non-business hours.

Three separate incidents were reported to police between January and April.

Police are now appealing to the public to help identify the suspect in hopes of moving the investigation forward.

Mounties spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins explained close to 400 vehicles were "systemically" damaged at the Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram (1300 Dominion Ave.), as well as at Journey Approved (1881 Lougheed Hwy.).

She said the suspect acted alone and also damaged the exterior of one of the buildings in the process.

"It is clear in the videos that the suspect was deliberately scratching the vehicles one by one," Hodgins said in a release today (May 17).

"Our investigators are continuing to follow up on any investigational leads, but are requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the suspect."

Coquitlam RCMP's investigation suport team has since taken lead on the case.

The woman sought by police is described as:

White

40 to 50 years old

Heavy build

Shoulder-length blonde hair

Wearing.... Glasses Gloves Toque Surgical mask



She's believed to be driving a Ford Escape, possibly a model from between 2008 and 2013.

This is the second major incident Journey-owned dealerships have endured in the last six months.

Last November, the Journey Approved site was the scene of an armed robbery that led to a Tri-Cities police chase, ending with two of four suspects arrested in the middle of Highway 1.

The string of crimes included an exchange of gunfire with Mounties, and one dealership employee was sent to hospital with minor non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information about the suspect or the mischief incidents is encouraged to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file-number 2023-9099.