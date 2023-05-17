B.C. man fined $3,000 for poaching deer

Photo: Twitter: @_BCCOS. B.C. Conservation Officer Service has fined a man and banned him from hunting for two years.

A hunter from the Lower Mainland has been fined and temporarily banned from hunting for two years after poaching two deer in central B.C.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is identifying the man as Lian Qin. He was found guilty of unlawful possession of dead wildlife and failing to retrieve wildlife.

An investigation began in 2021, after a person called the toll-free tip line known as RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters).

Officers responded to a private field near Fort St. James and found two dead whitetail deer carcasses with gunshot wounds.

"The investigation determined the individual was over his provincial bag limit and did not cancel his species licence,” says the service.

The man was banned from hunting for two years and fined $3,000.

He was also ordered to hand over his firearm.