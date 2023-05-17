Police investigating sexual assault on busy Vancouver beach

Photo: Brendan Kergin Vancouver police are investigating a sexual assault on English Bay that happened over Mother's Day weekend and involved a man who claimed to be a massage therapist.

Vancouver police are asking the public for witnesses or information following a sexual assault at English Bay.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday (May 14) a woman in her 40s was sunbathing at the beach when she was approached by a man who claimed to be a massage therapist. He began touching the woman, then sexually assaulted her before walking away.

The victim called 911 and gave a description of the suspect after he walked north toward Stanley Park.

Vancouver police officers located and arrested a suspect but charges have not yet been approved by Crown counsel and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is a South Asian man in his 30s, with a medium-heavy build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a white and blue striped shirt, and beige cargo shorts at the time of the assault.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) investigators believe the same man may have approached a number of other people on the beach over the weekend and are asking anyone who interacted with him, saw him massaging other beachgoers, or has information, to call 604-717-4034.