International student scammed by fake Richmond employer

An international student is more than $6,000 out of pocket after falling victim to a scammer pretending to be a Richmond-based media company.

The Vancouver student thought they had been given a job with the Fairchild Group as a remote data entry operator.

According to Fairchild, the scammer was able to direct potential job candidates to a fake website, complete with the company’s logo.

Once given the job, the student was sent a contract at the end of last year and was told they would need expensive equipment to work from home.

It was then that the student was asked to share government-issued ID, proof of address, bank statements and banking information for payroll.

However, the scammer then sent purchase orders for the work equipment to the student, at a total cost of $6,481, which the victim paid via e-transfer, with the understanding they would be sent a reimbursement cheque.

It was only then that the scam started to become apparent, when the cheques started bouncing at the bank.

Victim not the only one scammed

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which investigates such scams, the student ended up finding the real employer and found out the job was fake.

And the BBB added that the student in question was not the only victim of the Fairchild job scam.

Needless to say, the student did not get any of the money back.

“Although this media company was hiring at the time, this specific job listing was fake and not associated with their organization,” said Aaron Guillen, BBB spokesperson.

“Our BBB Investigations Specialist found that there was more than one incident where a job-seeker was lured into this same hiring ad and counterfeit website combo.

“It’s so unfortunate to hear about this kind of story, because this student was trying to make some income with a part-time job and they were thrown for a loop with this scam.”

A statement issued by the Fairchild Group “condemned” the use of the company name and logo and urged job seekers to verify the employer’s information before applying for jobs online.

Employment scams, say the BBB, rang in as the fifth riskiest scam in 2022, according to the organization’s Canadian Risk Report.

On average, one out of eight people who encountered the scam ended up falling for it and becoming a victim (12.5%), with $3,000 in median losses.

Here are BBB's top five tips to avoid employment scams:



Be wary of job offers that don't require an interview. Even during the peak hiring season, reputable companies prefer to talk to top job candidates before hiring them. If a job offer is presented without an interview or meeting you in person, question the company's hiring practices and do a little more digging. If you use a separate email address when applying for jobs, you can avoid fake offers from scam employers you did not contact.



