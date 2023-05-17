International student scammed by fake Richmond employer

An international student is more than $6,000 out of pocket after falling victim to a scammer pretending to be a Richmond-based media company.
The Vancouver student thought they had been given a job with the Fairchild Group as a remote data entry operator.
According to Fairchild, the scammer was able to direct potential job candidates to a fake website, complete with the company’s logo.
Once given the job, the student was sent a contract at the end of last year and was told they would need expensive equipment to work from home.
It was then that the student was asked to share government-issued ID, proof of address, bank statements and banking information for payroll.
However, the scammer then sent purchase orders for the work equipment to the student, at a total cost of $6,481, which the victim paid via e-transfer, with the understanding they would be sent a reimbursement cheque.
It was only then that the scam started to become apparent, when the cheques started bouncing at the bank.
Victim not the only one scammed
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which investigates such scams, the student ended up finding the real employer and found out the job was fake.
And the BBB added that the student in question was not the only victim of the Fairchild job scam.
Needless to say, the student did not get any of the money back.
“Although this media company was hiring at the time, this specific job listing was fake and not associated with their organization,” said Aaron Guillen, BBB spokesperson.
“Our BBB Investigations Specialist found that there was more than one incident where a job-seeker was lured into this same hiring ad and counterfeit website combo.
“It’s so unfortunate to hear about this kind of story, because this student was trying to make some income with a part-time job and they were thrown for a loop with this scam.”
A statement issued by the Fairchild Group “condemned” the use of the company name and logo and urged job seekers to verify the employer’s information before applying for jobs online.
Employment scams, say the BBB, rang in as the fifth riskiest scam in 2022, according to the organization’s Canadian Risk Report.
On average, one out of eight people who encountered the scam ended up falling for it and becoming a victim (12.5%), with $3,000 in median losses.
Here are BBB's top five tips to avoid employment scams:
- Be wary of job offers that don't require an interview. Even during the peak hiring season, reputable companies prefer to talk to top job candidates before hiring them. If a job offer is presented without an interview or meeting you in person, question the company's hiring practices and do a little more digging. If you use a separate email address when applying for jobs, you can avoid fake offers from scam employers you did not contact.
- Employers will never ask for upfront payments. Beware of businesses that ask applicants to pay for job supplies, application, or training fees. Be careful if a company promises you great opportunities or a big income under the condition that you pay for coaching, training, certifications or directories. These expenses are the employer's responsibility and asking for money is a big red flag that something is wrong.
- Government agencies post all jobs publicly and freely. Government jobs never charge for information about jobs or applications for jobs. You can go on the Government of BC or Government of Canada websites directly to see job openings for yourself instead of a third-party job listing website. Be wary of any offer to give you special access or guarantee you a job for a fee – if you are paying for the promise of a job, it’s probably a scam.
- Never deposit unexpected or fishy checks. Be cautious sharing any kind of personal information (including your banking and credit cards) or accepting any kind of prepayment. Similarly, don’t fall for an overpayment scam. No legitimate job would ever overpay an employee and ask for money to be wired elsewhere.
- Be cautious about the information you share in a resume or job application. Online applications usually won’t ask you for your birthday, banking information, or proof of address until they actually offer you the job. According to Service Canada, you are not required by law to provide your SIN before you are hired. If you’re ever feeling unsure about the amount of information an application is asking you for, consider it a red flag and research the employer name and the word “scam” to see if there are any reports involving job scams. Look for the Sign of a Better Business by watching for the BBB seal or by searching on BBB.org for a reputable employer you can trust.