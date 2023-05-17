RCMP seek video of suspects in attempted Coquitlam child luring

Photo: Coquitlam RCMP

A 10-year-old Coquitlam girl is being praised for her quick thinking after two women attempted to lure her into a vehicle for "treats" while walking home from school.

Now, RCMP are turning to the public in hopes of identifying and locating the suspects from the May 9 incident.

Around 3:21 p.m. last Tuesday, police were called to the child-luring report near Robson and Purcell drives — located southeast of Robson Park.

The young girl was walking home from Panorama Heights Elementary, Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said, when two women in a vehicle approached and asked her to get in.

A Coquitlam city bylaw officer was nearby; the girl ran to the civic employee and asked for help when realizing the potential situation, and the suspect drove off.

"We applaud this girl who immediately found a trusted adult for assistance and contacted police," said Hodgins in a release Wedbnesday, noting School District 43 has been engaged.

"We would like to thank the Coquitlam city bylaw officer for providing quick assistance and safety during this concerning incident."

RCMP are seeking video footage and witness accounts of the attempted child luring.

The suspects are described as middle-aged — one of which had ginger-coloured hair — and the vehicle is called a four-door grey sedan with scratches on the passenger side.

Police are asking those with dash cam, CCTV, cell phone or general video footage of the area of Hockaday Street and Robson Drive from May 9 between 3 and 3:30 p.m. to come forward.

Anyone with more information of the incident is encouraged to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-11886.