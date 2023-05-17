Body found near Lake Cowichan, criminality suspected

Photo: Glacier Media

The discovery of a body in a forested area west of Lake Cowichan is being treated as suspicious.

Lake Cowichan RCMP were notified Sunday by someone who came across the body in a remote location about an hour outside the town.

“Initial evidence gathered at the scene led investigators to believe criminality was involved,” said B.C. RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is now involved, along with the RCMP Forensic Investigation Section.

Police dogs have also been brought in.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Joseph Alexander Smith, who was reported missing May 9.

Anyone with information, or who has dashcam or personal-video footage of the area of the Ditidaht Main logging road and North Shore logging road on Sunday, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.