Vancouver police say woman assaulted on busy beach by man claiming to be masseuse

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Vancouver Police Department says a woman was sexually assaulted on a busy beach on Sunday by a man claiming to be a massage therapist.

Police say in a news release the woman in her 40s was sunbathing at English Bay on Sunday evening when a man approached her and began touching her before allegedly sexually assaulting her and walking away.

Officers say the woman called 911 and gave a description of the suspect and a man was arrested after a search of the area by officers.

Charges have not yet been approved by Crown prosecutors but investigators say they believe the suspect in his 30s interacted with others at the beach over the weekend and they want to speak with people who saw him massaging others at the beach.

The VPD says the suspect is South Asian man with a medium build and was wearing a black hat, sunglasses, beige cargo shorts, and a white and blue striped shirt at the time of the alleged assault.

Police say they can't name the suspect or release his picture as the investigation continues.